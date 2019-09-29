Rugby

Boks vs Japan - a World Cup clash to dream about

A Rugby World Cup quarterfinal between Japan and the Springboks is possible after the hosts stunned overwhelming favourites Ireland 19-12 yesterday.



The Brave Blossoms, led by South African Lappies Labuschagne, came from nine points down against a team ranked No 1 in the world two weeks ago for their second win of the tournament to top Pool A...