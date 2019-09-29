Boxing

Brothers in arms find redemption in the boxing ring

Two sets of brothers from different backgrounds overcome tough beginnings to find success in the ring

Two sets of brothers with two vastly different upbringings share a unique bond. The Malajikas and the Truters both endured traumatic backgrounds and both found redemption through boxing.



For the Truters, boxing allowed them to shut the door on a childhood wrecked by an abusive father...