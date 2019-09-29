Soccer
Chiefs go top of the log with win over Baroka
29 September 2019 - 00:00
By beating Baroka at FNB Stadium, Kaizer Chiefs not only went three points clear at the top of the log but recorded their first win at the venue this season in three attempts.
Chiefs haven't dropped points on the road but only garnered one from a possible six there...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.