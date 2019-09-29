Sport

F1

Ferrari comeback has Lewis Hamilton on edge at Russian Grand Prix

29 September 2019 - 00:00 By Daily Telegraph

Lewis Hamilton fears he will be the underdog in the remaining six races of the Formula One season.

Hamilton heads into today’s Russian Grand Prix in Sochi with just two victories from his last seven appearances — and a disappointing fourth in Singapore last weekend — while a resurgent Ferrari bid for their fourth win in succession...

