Soccer
Gung-ho Thamsanqa Gabuza could follow 'Micho' to trophydom
Striker is a man born anew as he chases cup glory at new club
29 September 2019 - 00:03
Like a sharpshooting gunslinger in a Wild West flick, gung-ho Thamsanqa Gabuza is firing on all cylinders as his horse gallops towards the High Noon of the MTN8 cup final.
After six years of being a recipient of ridicule and a subject of scorn from the unforgiving Ghost — as the supporters of his former club Orlando Pirates are affectionately known — Gabuza is a man born anew and showered with affection at his new club SuperSport United...
