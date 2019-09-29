Boxing
I'm not scared of anyone, says Azinga Fuzile
Fiery talk as Azinga eyes IBO junior lightweight crown
29 September 2019 - 00:00
Azinga Fuzile has resembled a sniper with his awkward defensive style, but he needs to turn into a machine-gunner for his war against Russian Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov today.
The elusive Fuzile, aged 23, steps into the ring in East London to take on the 25-year-old Rakhimov in an eliminator for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior-lightweight crown, and nobody doubts this is the toughest opponent of the young South African’s career...
