Sport

Rugby

Japan rock World Cup with surprise win over Ireland

The Brave Blossoms could be en route to meet the Springboks

29 September 2019 - 00:00 By LIAM DEL CARME

Uruguay's win over Fiji was the first tremor at this Rugby World Cup (RWC), but yesterday hosts Japan rocked the tournament to its foundations with their wildly popular win over Ireland.

Japan's 19-12 win over last week's top ranked team in the game reverberated around the rugby world and has served to rip the tournament wide open with pool A suddenly becoming a three-horse race...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Springboks mess up both on and off the pitch Sport
  2. Can Kaizer Chiefs boss 'Mazinyo' survive feud with Khama Billiat? Sport
  3. Women move against volleyball tournament named after 'sex pest' Sport
  4. Boks: What went wrong and where to from here? Sport
  5. Barcelona's Guinea-Bissau wonderkid Ansu Fati headed for the top Sport

Latest Videos

A burst pipe or a free car wash?
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X