Rugby
Japan rock World Cup with surprise win over Ireland
The Brave Blossoms could be en route to meet the Springboks
29 September 2019 - 00:00
Uruguay's win over Fiji was the first tremor at this Rugby World Cup (RWC), but yesterday hosts Japan rocked the tournament to its foundations with their wildly popular win over Ireland.
Japan's 19-12 win over last week's top ranked team in the game reverberated around the rugby world and has served to rip the tournament wide open with pool A suddenly becoming a three-horse race...
