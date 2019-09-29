Soccer
Mamelodi Sundowns shatter Caf Champions League record
29 September 2019 - 00:01
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane faces an anxious wait to discover whether the Brazilians will be seeded during the group-stage draw of the Caf Champions League.
Sundowns stormed into the mini-league stage of the competition after a record-breaking 11-1 (16-1 on aggregate) demolition of Seychelles minnows Cote d'Or on Friday night at Lucas Moripe Stadium...
