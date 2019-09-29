Soccer

Qatar promises alcohol for World Cup visitors

Qatar wants to make alcohol accessible for visiting fans when it hosts the 2022 Fifa World Cup and will use cruise ships to ensure it can accommodate an expected 1-million visitors, the head of the organising committee told reporters this week.



Nasser Al Khater, chief executive of the 2022 World Cup, also promised that fans from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt, countries currently boycotting the Gulf state, would not be barred...