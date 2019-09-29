Sport

Soccer

Sheffield United howler give Liverpool 7th straight Premier League win

29 September 2019 - 00:30 By AFP

Liverpool moved eight points clear at the top of the table but were made to work hard for a 16th straight Premier League win as Georginio Wijnaldum’s fortunate strike handed the visitors a 1-0 victory at Sheffield United yesterday.

The European champions looked short on invention against the well-organised Blades until Wijnaldum’s shot from the edge of the box 20 minutes from time trickled between the legs of goalkeeper Dean Henderson...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Springboks mess up both on and off the pitch Sport
  2. Can Kaizer Chiefs boss 'Mazinyo' survive feud with Khama Billiat? Sport
  3. Women move against volleyball tournament named after 'sex pest' Sport
  4. Boks: What went wrong and where to from here? Sport
  5. Barcelona's Guinea-Bissau wonderkid Ansu Fati headed for the top Sport

Latest Videos

A burst pipe or a free car wash?
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X