Soccer

Sheffield United howler give Liverpool 7th straight Premier League win

Liverpool moved eight points clear at the top of the table but were made to work hard for a 16th straight Premier League win as Georginio Wijnaldum’s fortunate strike handed the visitors a 1-0 victory at Sheffield United yesterday.



The European champions looked short on invention against the well-organised Blades until Wijnaldum’s shot from the edge of the box 20 minutes from time trickled between the legs of goalkeeper Dean Henderson...