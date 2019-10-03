TEST: IGNORE - Page 25 ‘Traumatised’ Amy’Leigh in hospital with stomach ulcer
03 October 2019 - 00:00
Amy’Leigh De Jager’s parents had to beg her to go to school on the first day of third term on Tuesday.
This is according to prosecutor Luanda Ngcobo, who had consulted with the little girl’s mother before the bail hearing for her kidnapping accused...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.