Unplugged by BBK

Accused Springbok lock Etzebeth should have stayed at home

"It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim that I physically or racially abused anyone in Langebaan, as has been reported on social media.



"Multiple witnesses can corroborate that. I am and will always strive to be a true ambassador to this beautiful rainbow nation and the sport that I love," he wrote in a post on Facebook...