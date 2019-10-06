Rugby
England see off Argentina to win race to Rugby World Cup quarterfinals
06 October 2019 - 00:00
England became the first team to reach the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals yesterday after a 39-10 bonus-point win over Argentina, who had a man sent off for a high tackle.
Jack Nowell celebrated his return from injury with a late try, one of six scores for Eddie Jones's men, who can now look to a last-eight clash against either Wales or Australia...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.