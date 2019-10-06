Athletics

Fast man Kipchoge readies himself for sub-two-hour marathon

Kenyan world record holder Eliud Kipchoge has finalised a 41-member pacing squad for his second attempt to break the two-hour barrier for the marathon in Vienna, event organisers INEOS has said.



Among the final batch of 14 athletes announced for the event in Vienna on Ocober 12, 10 are competing at the world athletics championships in Doha...