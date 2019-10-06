Soccer

Grobler heads SuperSport United into MTN8 heaven

SuperSport confirm their growing status as SA's cup kings

Cup pedigree helped SuperSport United bag their third top-eight silverware when they beat debutants Highlands Park with a first-half header by striker Bradley Grobler in a lively but poorly attended MTN8 final at the spiritual home of SA football in Soweto last night.



SuperSport were content to absorb early pressure and only catch their speedy opponents with transition before Grobler pounced with his typical glancing header at the right time to confirm his team as the cup kings of recent times in SA football...