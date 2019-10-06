Rugby

Japan show the samurai spirit to get past Samoa for crucial win

Hosts Japan conjured the samurai spirit to smash Samoa 38-19 yesterday and take a giant step towards a historic quarterfinal spot at the Rugby World Cup.



Tries by Samoa-born Timothy Lafaele, Kazuki Himeno, Kenki Fukuoka and Kotaro Matsushima helped make it three wins out of three for the Brave Blossoms, who returned to the top of Pool A...