Rugby
Japan show the samurai spirit to get past Samoa for crucial win
06 October 2019 - 00:00
Hosts Japan conjured the samurai spirit to smash Samoa 38-19 yesterday and take a giant step towards a historic quarterfinal spot at the Rugby World Cup.
Tries by Samoa-born Timothy Lafaele, Kazuki Himeno, Kenki Fukuoka and Kotaro Matsushima helped make it three wins out of three for the Brave Blossoms, who returned to the top of Pool A...
