Soccer
Milner's late penalty saves Liverpool's bacon against Leicester
06 October 2019 - 00:00
James Milner scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Leicester, while Mauricio Pochettino's problems mounted after Tottenham's 3-0 loss at Brighton yesterday.
Liverpool won for the 17th consecutive league game thanks to Milner's dramatic contribution to a thrilling clash at Anfield...
