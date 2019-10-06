Cricket

Newlands puts out construction fires amidst admin issues

Trouble erupts over CSA's R81m building loan to WPCA

Nabeal Dien was still in the bubble of his first holiday in 20 years when he turned on his phone as he waited for his luggage at Cape Town International three Sundays ago.



That bubble never knew what hit it. Dien, the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) CE, knew only too well...