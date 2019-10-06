Cricket

Proteas battling to save first Test as India set tall target

Actually winning it is no longer an option for SA in India

Winning is no longer a serious option for SA in Visakhapatnam, and their chances of saving the first Test against India are as slim and brittle as a poppadom.



The outlook wasn't quite as bleak as that until halfway through what became the sixth over before stumps yesterday, when Ravindra Jadeja came around the wicket and sneaked a delivery under Dean Elgar's bat and onto his pad...