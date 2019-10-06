Rugby
Springbok big guns now getting physical ahead of playoffs
Springboks Flexing their muscles the way to go as knockouts approach
06 October 2019 - 00:01
The heavy-handed manner in which victory was achieved against Italy is likely to help set the template for the rest of the Springboks' Rugby World Cup (RWC) campaign.
With just a four-day turnaround, they play Canada in a pool B clash here on Tuesday and coach Rassie Erasmus will make sweeping changes to the side, including the introduction to this RWC of the versatile and vastly gifted Damian Willemse...
