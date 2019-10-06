The Leading Edge

The unbearable ugliness of the Indian cricket pitches

"This time I'm not going to be a pushover," Dean Elgar told reporters in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Elgar? A pushover? In whose warped worldview?



No player anywhere in the game is as relentlessly competitive, as convinced of his cause, as filled with mongrel spirit, as the thumpy, stumpy, grumpy left-hander from Welkom...