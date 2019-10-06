Sport

Soccer

VAR now deemed a necessity to curb crucial refereeing errors in PSL

Safa, PSL agree that video assistance is a tsunami they can't stop

06 October 2019 - 00:04 By SAZI HADEBE

SA football should introduce the video assistant referee (VAR) without further delay, says former referee Jerome Damon.

A raft of wrong decisions by referees have been the talk of town in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with several incorrect calls causing not only controversy, but also affecting results...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Gung-ho Thamsanqa Gabuza could follow 'Micho' to trophydom Sport
  2. Marvin van Wyk didn’t rob AmaZulu, poor bloke ran out of eyesight Sport
  3. Springbok racism? No, it's a team rite Sport
  4. Boks vs Japan - a World Cup clash to dream about Sport
  5. 'Am I drunk or did I just pay £55k for a single beer?' Sport

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X