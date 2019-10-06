Soccer

VAR now deemed a necessity to curb crucial refereeing errors in PSL

Safa, PSL agree that video assistance is a tsunami they can't stop

SA football should introduce the video assistant referee (VAR) without further delay, says former referee Jerome Damon.



A raft of wrong decisions by referees have been the talk of town in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with several incorrect calls causing not only controversy, but also affecting results...