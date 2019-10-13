Unplugged by BBK

A sermon on deacon Tau and the repentant Pastor Pule

There is a thing about making hay while the sun shines. It means making the most of one’s opportunities while you have the chance.



My proximity with the holy book is unlike my affinity for the holy herb. But even I have a faint recollection from the Sunday school days that somewhere in Proverbs it states: “He that gathereth in summer is a wise son, but he that sleepeth in harvest is a son that causeth shame.”..