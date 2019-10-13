Soccer

Chiefs flex muscles and depth in win against Sundowns

Never read too much into a friendly. And yet, a scoreline (4-2) as dramatic as this by Kaizer Chiefs over Mamelodi Sundowns in yesterday’s Shell Helix Ultra Cup at FNB Stadium cannot be quite so easily dismissed.



Chiefs’ senior team — many on international duty this weekend — are top of the login serious football in the Absa Premiership...