Athletics
Eliud Kipchoge: The fast Kenyan star who was born to break records
13 October 2019 - 00:03
As he prepared for yesterday’s historic assault on the two-hour marathon barrier, Eliud Kipchoge stayed true to an austere lifestyle that belies his fame and fortune.
The Kenyan superstar, who holds the marathon world record and is reigning Olympic champion, became the first man to run the 42.195km in under two hours, clocking a jaw-dropping 1hr 59min and 40sec in Vienna...
