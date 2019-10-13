Molefi Ntseki's Bafana journey begins with Mali challenge

New Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki will be keen to deliver an everlasting impression to his critics when his team engage Mali in the 25th Nelson Mandela Challenge in Port Elizabeth at 3pm today.

For his victory plan to come to fruition, Ntseki emphasised all week in his team’s preparation in PE that taking the game to Mali will be key.

But with Bafana’s leading striker Lebo Mothiba doubtful because of a groin injury, Ntseki will pin his hopes on Percy Tau, whose involvement in this tie was confirmed a few days after arriving in SA from SC Brugge in Belgium with a troublesome ankle.

Ntseki will probably have to rely on two players: SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler and Highlands Park midfieldercum-striker Mthobi Mvala, who arrived in camp in better shape after featuring in the Telkom Knockout final.

Ntseki said Mali were chosen for the exchange of friendly fire with Bafana because of similarities between them and fellow West Africans Ghana, whom Bafana play in an Afcon qualifier next month.

Grobler, in particular, is full of confidence, having scored the goal that gave SuperSport their third MTN8 title.