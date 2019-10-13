Olympics
Olympian task ahead for Team SA to get medals in Tokyo next year
13 October 2019 - 00:05
Rio 2016 was SA’s greatest Olympics since readmission, but Tokyo 2020 is shaping up as a tough hunting ground for silverware.
A year out from the Brazil games Team SA was in unprecedented nick, with no fewer than 20 realistic medal contenders, of whom nine had won 2015 world championship medals or were ranked in the top three of the world...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.