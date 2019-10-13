The lies that led Nosipho Mthembu on the path to paddle pride

A white lie at the age of 11 was the beginning of a winning streak for a girl who grew up to become the first black woman on the national canoeing team.



Since then Nosipho Mthembu, 18, has gone on to compete — and win — for team SA at the Africa Games in Morocco in August. It was her first trip abroad...