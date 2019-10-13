Sport

Cricket

Unassuming but hardworking Senuran Muthusamy quietly announces himself

13 October 2019 - 00:00 By Khanyiso Tshwaku

For a cricketer who claimed Virat Kohli as a first Test wicket, Senuran Muthusamy had an inauspicious first-class debut.

Representing KwaZulu-Natal against North-West on the weekend of his 19th birthday (February 22) in 2013, he made nought and one in an innings defeat...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Springbok racism? No, it's a team rite Sport
  2. Fast man Kipchoge readies himself for sub-two-hour marathon Sport
  3. VAR now deemed a necessity to curb crucial refereeing errors in PSL Sport
  4. The unbearable ugliness of the Indian cricket pitches Sport
  5. Wayde van Niekerk to decide whether he will compete in Doha Sport

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
X