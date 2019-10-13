Rugby
Unfancied Japan have punched well above their weight at the World Cup
Hosts have been unrecognisable since being beaten by Boks
13 October 2019 - 00:00
An acquaintance of Jamie Joseph once told me to pass on his best wishes because the Japan coach is “a good b*stard”.
It is an affectionate term folk from the Antipodes use to describe someone who almost self deprecatingly lives by a high moral and ethical code...
