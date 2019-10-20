SOCCER

Beware wounded Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the visit of rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford today could help galvanise his struggling side to pull themselves out of their alarming slump, a view also held by his opposite number Jurgen Klopp,



Manchester United, Klopp said, will be whipped into a fury by the air of ridicule surrounding the build-up to today's meeting, adding that if his players were ever subjected to the criticism directed at Solskjaer and his team, he would be exploiting it as a powerful motivation tool...