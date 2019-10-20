Sport

GOLF

Can Tiger Woods leave us even more shocked?

20 October 2019 - 00:00 By the Daily Telegraph

Tiger Woods intends to put the record straight and the publishers of his yet-to-be-written memoirs insist that "the result is going to be extraordinary".

Of course, if this year in golf has told us anything other than that Sergio Garcia remains an idiot, it is that we should never write off the man in the red shirt...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Justin Gatlin launches organisation to boost athletics in the Western Cape Sport
  2. Springbok racism? No, it's a team rite Sport
  3. 'I loved to bully bullies': Lionel Hunter's journey from bouncer to boxing coach Sport
  4. Chiefs still SA's Cup kings, but SuperSport United are asking questions Sport
  5. Eliud Kipchoge: The fast Kenyan star who was born to break records Sport

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X