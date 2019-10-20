MOTOR SPORT

Champ Marquez begins 2020 build-up in Japan

With his sixth MotoGP world title already secured, Marc Marquez will head into today's Japanese race already planning for next season where he will aim to close in on Giacomo Agostini's all-time record of eight elite level championships.



Spain's Marquez claimed his sixth MotoGP crown in seven seasons last time out in Thailand, with four races to spare, and eighth overall. A race victory today would be his 10th of the season, but the 26-year-old Honda rider is already thinking of next year where another title would take him level with Valentino Rossi, who won the last of his seven world championships in 2009, one back from Agostini, whose record eighth came in 1975...