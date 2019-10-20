Sport

GOLF

Colsaerts leads SA star Coetzee by three shots at French Open

20 October 2019 - 00:00 By AFP

Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the French Open after a four-under-par 67 yesterday, as he looks for his first European Tour title in seven years.

The 36-year-old, part of Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team at Medinah in 2012, poured in five birdies to move clear of playing partner George Coetzee of SA...

