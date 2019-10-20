SOCCER

Hungry Meza's chance to net a Sundowns goal

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has had a change of heart regarding a striker he nearly disposed of after struggling to impress in his first season with the Brazilians.



Ali Meza might have thought he was set to follow in the footsteps of Guinea Bissau striker Tony Silva, who Mosimane signed alongside him with much fanfare ahead of the 2018-19 season...