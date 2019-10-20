Soccer
Kaizer Motaung, an embodiment of cordiality
BBK Unplugged
20 October 2019 - 00:00
Who leaves Orlando Pirates at the height of his popularity to go start something new? Who confronts the fear of failure and the unknown, grabs it by the gonads and blazes a previously uncharted path?
Not many, especially during the height of apartheid, would have dared venture where angels fear to thread. One soul did...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.