BOXING
Konkco camp ready for Thai tricks
20 October 2019 - 00:00
Simpiwe Konkco’s camp has done everything to pre-empt the tricks the Thais are notorious for as well as Thailand’s stifling heat, but history is still against them.
The 33-year-old Johannesburg-based warrior, who hails from Mthatha, challenges undefeated Chayaphon Moonsri for the WBC strawweight crown in Chon Buri, nearly 100km southeast of Bangkok, on Friday afternoon...
