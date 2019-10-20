BOXING

Konkco camp ready for Thai tricks

Simpiwe Konkco’s camp has done everything to pre-empt the tricks the Thais are notorious for as well as Thailand’s stifling heat, but history is still against them.



The 33-year-old Johannesburg-based warrior, who hails from Mthatha, challenges undefeated Chayaphon Moonsri for the WBC strawweight crown in Chon Buri, nearly 100km southeast of Bangkok, on Friday afternoon...