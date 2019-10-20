CRICKET
Lack of depth in the side is the issue
20 October 2019 - 00:00
Faf du Plessis was lost in translation. Will he miss Dhoni, he was asked at his press conference before the third Test in Ranchi.
In the absence of enough dots to connect the far-flung first languages spoken by Du Plessis and the reporter to their shared second tongue, English, the message sailed wide of its mark...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.