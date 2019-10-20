SOCCER

Liverpool put on a late, late show

James Milner scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Leicester, while Mauricio Pochettino's problems mounted after Tottenham's 3-0 loss at Brighton yesterday.



Liverpool won for the 17th consecutive league game thanks to Milner's dramatic contribution to a thrilling clash at Anfield...