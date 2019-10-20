SOCCER

Lorch scores late winner for Pirates

Orlando Pirates made heavy weather of their passage to the last eight of the Telkom Knockout, missing an avalanche of chances before Thembinkosi Lorch broke the deadlock five minutes from time to eliminate Premier Soccer League newcomers Stellebosch 1-0 at Orlando Stadium last night.



Lorch beat Stellenbosch keeper Lee Langeveldt with a powerful ground shot from 25m in front of a decent crowd made up of Bucs diehards...