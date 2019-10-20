Sport

SOCCER

More Bulgarian soccer fans held for racism

20 October 2019 - 00:00 By AFP

Five more Bulgarian football fans were detained for taking part in racist abuse at a Euro 2020 qualifier against England that sparked a storm of protest.

Monkey chants and apparent Nazi salutes during this week's match in Sofia overshadowed England's 6-0 win, sparking indignation in the football world and leading to the resignation of Bulgaria's football chief...

