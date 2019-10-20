SOCCER
More Bulgarian soccer fans held for racism
20 October 2019 - 00:00
Five more Bulgarian football fans were detained for taking part in racist abuse at a Euro 2020 qualifier against England that sparked a storm of protest.
Monkey chants and apparent Nazi salutes during this week's match in Sofia overshadowed England's 6-0 win, sparking indignation in the football world and leading to the resignation of Bulgaria's football chief...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.