Nadia Comaneci was a perfect 10, but Simone Biles is off the chart

Watching Simone Biles perform at the World Championships, a quote from the essayist Simon Barnes sprang to mind. "All sports without a ball are about flying." Because Biles has come closer than any other human to mastering gravity.



To say that she is the planet's best gymnast is like saying Steve Smith enjoys batting against England...