RUGBY SEVENS

SA's rugby sevens women are African queens, but no tickets for Olympics

SA Women's Rugby Sevens captain Zintle Mpupha said the decision regarding them not going to next year's Olympics in Tokyo was heartbreaking.



The Women's Sevens team won the Rugby Africa Women's Sevens title when they beat Kenya in the final in Tunisia last week. Being the best on the continent though wasn't enough to get them to next year's Olympiad...