RUGBY

Sharp All Blacks dance as Irish sing a sad song

It doesn't get much more serious than the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals. But when you have a team that dances and one that sings with much patriotic fervour, there is much in which to delight.



Sadly for Ireland, once proceedings got under way, the joy was very much confined to the fans wearing black because New Zealand assured their place in next Saturday's semifinal against England...