SOCCER
Toffees give Silva the sweet taste of victory
20 October 2019 - 00:00
Everton climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone yesterday with a well-deserved 2-0 victory over West Ham that eased the pressure on Marco Silva.
The Portuguese boss described the match at Goodison Park as a "must-win" game after four straight league defeats and a goal from Brazil forward Bernard in the 17th minute set his side on their way...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.