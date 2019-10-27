Soccer
Brendan Rodgers hails 'ruthless' Leicester City
27 October 2019 - 00:00
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said his team were learning to be ruthless after Friday's record-breaking 9-0 win over Southampton at St Mary's.
It was the biggest victory on the road in English top-flight history and equalled the Premier League record win, home or away, as Leicester ran riot on the South Coast helped by hat-tricks from strikers Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.