Soccer

Brendan Rodgers hails 'ruthless' Leicester City

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said his team were learning to be ruthless after Friday's record-breaking 9-0 win over Southampton at St Mary's.



It was the biggest victory on the road in English top-flight history and equalled the Premier League record win, home or away, as Leicester ran riot on the South Coast helped by hat-tricks from strikers Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy...