Soccer
Buccaneers suffer a shock loss to minnows Stellenbosch FC
27 October 2019 - 00:00
Iqraam Rayners took advantage of some sloppy defence as Stellenbosch rode their luck to pull off a shock 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates at the Cape Town Stadium yesterday.
His 21st-minute goal ensured a classic smash and grab success as Pirates pounded away but left with nothing in another performance without the requisite polish. Stellenbosch were brave in defence and are now above Pirates on the log...
