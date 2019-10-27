Sport

Soccer

Christian Pulisic secures another Chelsea win

27 October 2019 - 00:00 By AFP

Christian Pulisic hit the first hat-trick of his career as Chelsea crushed Burnley 4-2 yesterday after Manchester City overcame a sluggish start to beat Aston Villa and increase pressure on Liverpool.

In the early kick-off a frustrated Pep Guardiola watched his side recover from a tepid first half to defeat Villa 3-0 and close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to three points...

