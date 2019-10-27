The Leading Edge

Dangerous agendas cloud the path to progress for the Proteas

For SA cricket, it's the worst of times. Or is it? Yes. And don't let anyone tell you otherwise.



Newspapers being the physical things they are, the space allocated for this column isn't nearly big enough to list all the reasons why only people at least 90 years old could remember a time when SA's men's Test team have been as properly outplayed as they were in India these past few weeks...