Rugby

Dear Springboks, beware of Wales

Wales, who have become a team of substance, pose a real threat for the Boks

There was a time, in the not too distant past, when much of Wales' pre-match talk amounted to no more than hot air.



The Dragons' are no longer emitting bluster. They've become a team of substance. Their four wins in a row against the Springboks comes with a caveat, but Wales have done enough not to go into their Rugby World Cup (RWC) semifinal today with an inferiority complex...