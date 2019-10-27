Rugby
Dear Springboks, beware of Wales
Wales, who have become a team of substance, pose a real threat for the Boks
27 October 2019 - 00:04
There was a time, in the not too distant past, when much of Wales' pre-match talk amounted to no more than hot air.
The Dragons' are no longer emitting bluster. They've become a team of substance. Their four wins in a row against the Springboks comes with a caveat, but Wales have done enough not to go into their Rugby World Cup (RWC) semifinal today with an inferiority complex...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.